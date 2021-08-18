Alfi Inc. (ALF) is on the roll with an average volume of 14.46M in the recent 3 months

Alfi Inc. (ALF) is priced at $10.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.90 and reached a high price of $10.20, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.21. The stock touched a low price of $6.65.Recently in News on August 17, 2021, Alfi’s Digital Advertising Tablet Rollout in Rideshare Vehicles Increases to 14 Major U.S. Markets, Expects Over 150,000 Tablets Deployed by end of 2022. Over 30,000 rideshare drivers nationwide have subscribed for tablet installation across the U.S. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alfi Inc. shares are logging -54.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 320.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.41 and $22.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 48557853 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alfi Inc. (ALF) recorded performance in the market was 249.66%, having the revenues showcasing 193.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 133.95M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

The Analysts eye on Alfi Inc. (ALF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Alfi Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Alfi Inc. (ALF)

Raw Stochastic average of Alfi Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.78%.

Considering, the past performance of Alfi Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 249.66%. The shares increased approximately by 18.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 193.91% during last recorded quarter.