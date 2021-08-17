Why is Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS) up 52.99% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS). It is currently valued at $5.11. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.65, after setting-off with the price of $4.53. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.43 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.59.Recently in News on August 16, 2021, Senstar Technologies (legal name: Magal Security Systems Ltd.) Declares a $40 Million Cash Distribution. Senstar Technologies (name change from Magal Security Systems, Ltd. is pending) (NASDAQ: MAGS), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video, and access control security products and solutions, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a cash distribution to shareholders in the amount of $1.725 per share (approximately $40 million in the aggregate), following the approval of the shareholders and the receipt of court approval in Israel. The cash distribution will be paid in US$ on September 22, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2021. According to NASDAQ, the ex-dividend date for NASDAQ trading will be September 23, 2021, the day after the payment date. You can read further details here

Magal Security Systems Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.65 on 08/16/21, with the lowest value was $3.84 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS) full year performance was 52.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Magal Security Systems Ltd. shares are logging -13.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.19 and $5.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6961174 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS) recorded performance in the market was 31.70%, having the revenues showcasing 3.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 119.47M, as it employees total of 394 workers.

Specialists analysis on Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Magal Security Systems Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.53, with a change in the price was noted +0.78. In a similar fashion, Magal Security Systems Ltd. posted a movement of +18.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 121,912 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MAGS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS)

Raw Stochastic average of Magal Security Systems Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.68%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.35%, alongside a boost of 52.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.23% during last recorded quarter.