Do China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) beta value of 1.54 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) was valued at $8.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.90 while reaching the peak value of $5.7699 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.90. The stock current value is $5.21.Recently in News on August 16, 2021, China Finance Online Announces Private Placement of Ordinary Shares and Warrants. China Finance Online Co. Limited (“China Finance Online”, or the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) (NASDAQ GS: JRJC), a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese individual investors with fintech-powered online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an accredited investor for a private placement of the Company’s ordinary shares. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will issue 5,743,000 ordinary shares (exchangeable to 114,860 ADSs) for an aggregate purchase price of $773,700. The purchase price represents approximately a 20% discount to the closing trading price of the Company’s ADS ($8.42 per ADS) on Nasdaq on August 6, 2021. Each ADS represents 50 ordinary shares of the Company. You can read further details here

China Finance Online Co. Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.90 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $4.90 for the same time period, recorded on 08/16/21.

China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) full year performance was -38.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Finance Online Co. Limited shares are logging -70.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and -26.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.11 and $17.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 512753 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) recorded performance in the market was -34.79%, having the revenues showcasing -42.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.86M, as it employees total of 441 workers.

Analysts verdict on China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Finance Online Co. Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.01, with a change in the price was noted -7.43. In a similar fashion, China Finance Online Co. Limited posted a movement of -58.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 59,379 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JRJC is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of China Finance Online Co. Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.89%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of China Finance Online Co. Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -66.92%, alongside a downfall of -38.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -38.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -45.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.30% during last recorded quarter.