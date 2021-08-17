AutoNation Inc. (AN) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.00M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, AutoNation Inc. (AN) was valued at $115.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $114.84 while reaching the peak value of $123.42 and lowest value recorded on the day was $113.801. The stock current value is $122.43.Recently in News on July 26, 2021, AutoNation Announces Pricing of $850 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2028 at 1.950% (the “2028 notes”) and $450 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2031 at 2.400% (the “2031 notes,” and together with the 2028 notes, the “notes”). The 2028 notes will be issued at 99.805% of the aggregate principal amount, representing a yield to maturity of 1.980%, and the 2031 notes will be issued at 99.735% of the aggregate principal amount, representing a yield to maturity of 2.430%. The offering is expected to close on July 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

AutoNation Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $125.21 on 08/02/21, with the lowest value was $66.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

AutoNation Inc. (AN) full year performance was 114.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AutoNation Inc. shares are logging -2.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 142.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $50.52 and $125.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2652042 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AutoNation Inc. (AN) recorded performance in the market was 75.43%, having the revenues showcasing 16.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.86B, as it employees total of 21600 workers.

The Analysts eye on AutoNation Inc. (AN)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the AutoNation Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 102.14, with a change in the price was noted +36.70. In a similar fashion, AutoNation Inc. posted a movement of +42.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 945,440 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AN is recording 0.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.63.

Technical rundown of AutoNation Inc. (AN)

Raw Stochastic average of AutoNation Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.34%.

Considering, the past performance of AutoNation Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 75.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.14%, alongside a boost of 114.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.18% during last recorded quarter.