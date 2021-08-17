AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) market price of $58.62 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) was valued at $58.48. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $57.796 while reaching the peak value of $58.64 and lowest value recorded on the day was $57.74. The stock current value is $58.62.Recently in News on August 9, 2021, ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) significantly improved progression-free survival in DESTINY-Breast03 head-to-head trial vs. trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1) in patients with HER2. IDMC recommended unblinding based on primary efficacy endpoint demonstrating superiority; results also indicate strong trend toward improved overall survival. You can read further details here

AstraZeneca PLC had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $60.93 on 07/12/21, with the lowest value was $46.48 for the same time period, recorded on 03/04/21.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) full year performance was 4.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AstraZeneca PLC shares are logging -3.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $46.48 and $60.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2509124 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) recorded performance in the market was 16.98%, having the revenues showcasing 5.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 178.34B, as it employees total of 76100 workers.

Analysts verdict on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AstraZeneca PLC a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 55.66, with a change in the price was noted +9.60. In a similar fashion, AstraZeneca PLC posted a movement of +19.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,025,605 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AZN is recording 1.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.57.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of AstraZeneca PLC in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.35%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.75%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of AstraZeneca PLC, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.14%, alongside a boost of 4.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.92% during last recorded quarter.