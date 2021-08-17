Absci Corporation (ABSI) market price of $21.09 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Absci Corporation (ABSI). It is currently valued at $21.09. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $24.51, after setting-off with the price of $24.50. Company’s stock value dipped to $19.80 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $25.01.Recently in News on July 26, 2021, Absci Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares. Absci Corporation (“Absci”), the synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as next-generation therapeutics, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 14,375,000 shares of common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Absci were $230.0 million. Absci’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 22, 2021, under the ticker symbol “ABSI.” All shares in the offering were offered by Absci. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Absci Corporation shares are logging -33.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.88 and $31.53.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 696887 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Absci Corporation (ABSI) recorded performance in the market was -2.32%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.95B, as it employees total of 102 workers.

The Analysts eye on Absci Corporation (ABSI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Absci Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Absci Corporation (ABSI)

Considering, the past performance of Absci Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.32%.