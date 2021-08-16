Why is Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) up 29.59% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) was valued at $5.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.80 while reaching the peak value of $5.85 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.69. The stock current value is $5.84.Recently in News on August 2, 2021, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. – Material Fact: 2021 Revised Projections. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (“Company” or “Itaú Unibanco”), in compliance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and Instruction no. 358/02 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, informs its stockholders and the market in general that as of this date it has revised its projections for the year 2021 in accordance with the provision in item 11 (“Projections”) of the Reference Form. You can read further details here

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.76 on 06/17/21, with the lowest value was $4.31 for the same time period, recorded on 03/03/21.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) full year performance was 29.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares are logging -13.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.85 and $6.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 31074917 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) recorded performance in the market was -3.36%, having the revenues showcasing 6.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.43B, as it employees total of 98300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.56, with a change in the price was noted +0.86. In a similar fashion, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. posted a movement of +17.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 36,645,145 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ITUB is recording 3.64 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.24.

Technical breakdown of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Raw Stochastic average of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.75%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.65%, alongside a boost of 29.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.95% during last recorded quarter.