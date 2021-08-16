Time to Buy Beat-Down Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR), which is $12.38 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.40 after opening rate of $11.11 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.575 before closing at $11.11.Recently in News on August 12, 2021, Clever Leaves Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results. – Q2 2021 Revenue Increased 89% and Gross Profit Increased 157% Year-Over-Year -. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. shares are logging -36.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.95 and $19.46.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 945708 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) recorded performance in the market was 39.10%, having the revenues showcasing 43.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 276.94M, as it employees total of 477 workers.

Specialists analysis on Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.23, with a change in the price was noted -0.34. In a similar fashion, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -2.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 264,204 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLVR is recording 0.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Trends and Technical analysis: Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)

Raw Stochastic average of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 98.16%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.10%. The shares increased approximately by 16.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.45% during last recorded quarter.