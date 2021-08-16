INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (IAS) market price of $18.21 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (IAS). It is currently valued at $18.21. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $20.14, after setting-off with the price of $18.22. Company’s stock value dipped to $17.795 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $16.32.Recently in News on August 12, 2021, Integral Ad Science Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Total revenue increased 55% year-over-year to $75.1 million; programmatic revenue increased 94% to $31.8 million. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC shares are logging -19.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.23 and $22.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 704704 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (IAS) recorded performance in the market was -11.52%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.43B, as it employees total of 651 workers.

Market experts do have their say about INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (IAS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IAS is recording 0.83 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.83.

Technical breakdown of INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (IAS)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.02%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.52%. The shares 6.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.24% in the period of the last 30 days.