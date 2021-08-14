Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) market price of $5.39 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) was valued at $4.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.86 while reaching the peak value of $5.09 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.75. The stock current value is $5.39.Recently in News on August 13, 2021, TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Partners with Beijing Puyuan Technology Co., Ltd. to Develop Intelligent Sales and Customer Service Systems. TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the “Company”), a China-based insurance broker, announced today it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Beijing Puyuan Technology Co., Ltd.(“BPTC”), an innovative financial service platform solution provider in China, on August 2, 2021, to develop its intelligent sales and customer service systems. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd shares are logging -94.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.94 and $103.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8470350 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) recorded performance in the market was -81.14%, having the revenues showcasing -51.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 55.92M, as it employees total of 64 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.17, with a change in the price was noted -76.93. In a similar fashion, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd posted a movement of -93.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,062,096 in trading volumes.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.55%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -81.14%. The shares increased approximately by 6.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.22% during last recorded quarter.