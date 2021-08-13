Why is Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) up 39.79% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK). It is currently valued at $84.88. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $86.215, after setting-off with the price of $85.96. Company’s stock value dipped to $84.00 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $86.00.Recently in News on August 5, 2021, Westlake Announces Pricing of $1.7 Billion Offering of Senior Notes. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) (“Westlake”) announced today that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”), $350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2041 (the “2041 Notes”), $600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2051 (the “2051 Notes”) and $450,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2061 (the “2061 Notes” and, together with the 2024 notes, the 2041 Notes and the 2051 Notes, the “Notes”) under its existing shelf registration statement. The 2024 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.875% per annum and will mature on August 15, 2024. The 2041 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.875% per annum and will mature on August 15, 2041. The 2051 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.125% per annum and will mature on August 15, 2051. The 2061 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.375% per annum and will mature on August 15, 2061. The sale of the Notes is scheduled to close on August 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Westlake Chemical Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $106.47 on 06/04/21, with the lowest value was $74.42 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) full year performance was 39.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Westlake Chemical Corporation shares are logging -20.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $56.58 and $106.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1419066 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) recorded performance in the market was 4.02%, having the revenues showcasing -16.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.71B, as it employees total of 9220 workers.

Specialists analysis on Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Westlake Chemical Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 92.78, with a change in the price was noted -6.82. In a similar fashion, Westlake Chemical Corporation posted a movement of -7.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 599,421 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WLK is recording 0.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.53.

Trends and Technical analysis: Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK)

Raw Stochastic average of Westlake Chemical Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.82%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.85%, alongside a boost of 39.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.83% during last recorded quarter.