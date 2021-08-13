Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) was up 2.39%

At the end of the latest market close, Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) was valued at $2.09. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.05 while reaching the peak value of $2.12 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.99. The stock current value is $2.14.Recently in News on August 13, 2021, Venus Concept Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Increases Fiscal Year 2021 Revenue Guidance. Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Venus Concept Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.44 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $1.63 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/21.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) full year performance was -30.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Venus Concept Inc. shares are logging -37.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.60 and $3.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4534922 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) recorded performance in the market was 20.81%, having the revenues showcasing 16.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 116.25M, as it employees total of 384 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Venus Concept Inc. (VERO)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Venus Concept Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.30, with a change in the price was noted -0.38. In a similar fashion, Venus Concept Inc. posted a movement of -14.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 374,704 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VERO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.19.

Technical breakdown of Venus Concept Inc. (VERO)

Raw Stochastic average of Venus Concept Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.40%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Venus Concept Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.44%, alongside a downfall of -30.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.11% during last recorded quarter.