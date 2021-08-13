Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) was up 4.08%

At the end of the latest market close, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) was valued at $106.50. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $107.39 while reaching the peak value of $108.44 and lowest value recorded on the day was $105.86. The stock current value is $110.85.Recently in News on August 3, 2021, New AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs Bring Groundbreaking High-Performance AMD RDNA 2 Architecture to Mac Pro. – New AMD GPUs harness the high-performance, energy efficient AMD RDNA™ 2 architecture, AMD Infinity Cache and other advanced technologies to power demanding professional design and content creation workloads –. You can read further details here

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $122.49 on 08/04/21, with the lowest value was $72.50 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) full year performance was 28.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares are logging -9.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $72.50 and $122.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 53985586 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) recorded performance in the market was 16.13%, having the revenues showcasing 45.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 131.81B, as it employees total of 12600 workers.

Specialists analysis on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. a BUY rating, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 85.87, with a change in the price was noted +32.02. In a similar fashion, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted a movement of +40.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 52,973,313 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Trends and Technical analysis: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Raw Stochastic average of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.66%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.94%, alongside a boost of 28.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.71% during last recorded quarter.