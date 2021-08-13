FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $22.57

At the end of the latest market close, FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) was valued at $22.84. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $22.73 while reaching the peak value of $22.88 and lowest value recorded on the day was $22.6177. The stock current value is $23.00.Recently in News on August 9, 2021, FS KKR Capital Corp. Announces June 30, 2021 Financial Results and Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend of $0.65 Per Share. FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK), today reported net investment income of $116 million, or $0.77 per share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company’s net asset value (“NAV”) was $26.84 per share as of June 30, 2021, compared to $26.03 per share as of March 31, 2021. On June 16, 2021, FSK completed its previously announced merger (the “Merger”) with FS KKR Capital Corp. II (“FSKR”). Pursuant to the Merger, FSKR merged with and into FSK, with FSK continuing as the surviving company. You can read further details here

FS KKR Capital Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.41 on 06/09/21, with the lowest value was $16.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) full year performance was 39.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FS KKR Capital Corp. shares are logging -1.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.22 and $23.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 602133 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) recorded performance in the market was 37.92%, having the revenues showcasing 8.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.51B.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the FS KKR Capital Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.29, with a change in the price was noted +3.82. In a similar fashion, FS KKR Capital Corp. posted a movement of +19.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 765,366 in trading volumes.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of FS KKR Capital Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.95%.

If we look into the earlier routines of FS KKR Capital Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.34%, alongside a boost of 39.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 7.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.45% during last recorded quarter.