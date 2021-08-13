Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.19M

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) is priced at $52.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $57.56 and reached a high price of $57.81, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $58.05. The stock touched a low price of $52.59.Recently in News on August 2, 2021, CLEAR Secure, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021. CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU) today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021 at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET on Monday, August 16, 2021. At 8:00 a.m. ET, results will be discussed via live webcast and teleconference. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Secure Inc. shares are logging -19.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.26 and $65.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 514023 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) recorded performance in the market was 31.77%.

Market experts do have their say about Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Clear Secure Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.93%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Clear Secure Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.77%. The shares increased approximately by -2.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.96% in the period of the last 30 days.