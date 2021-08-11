Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 870.28K

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) is priced at $5.63 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.05 and reached a high price of $5.80, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.07. The stock touched a low price of $5.05.Recently in News on August 10, 2021, TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Reports Financial Results for the Six Months Ended April 30, 2021. TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the “Company”), a China-based insurance broker, announced today its unaudited financial results for the six months ended April 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd shares are logging -94.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.94 and $103.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 692752 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) recorded performance in the market was -77.92%, having the revenues showcasing -51.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 65.45M, as it employees total of 64 workers.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.52, with a change in the price was noted -79.37. In a similar fashion, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd posted a movement of -93.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,975,401 in trading volumes.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.83%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -77.92%. The shares increased approximately by 27.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.59% during last recorded quarter.