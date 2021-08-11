Do Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) beta value of 2.32 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM), which is $4.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.56 after opening rate of $4.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.99 before closing at $4.10.Recently in News on August 10, 2021, Good Times Restaurants Announces Tender Offer. Good Times Restaurants Inc. (Nasdaq: GTIM) (the “Company”), operator of Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, today announced that it expects to commence a tender offer to purchase up to 1,413,000 shares of its common stock, at a cash price of $4.60 per share of common stock, for an approximate total amount of $6.5 million. Our Board of Directors believes that the tender offer is an appropriate mechanism to return capital to our shareholders while also allowing those shareholders who do not participate in the tender offer to share in a higher portion of our future potential. You can read further details here

Good Times Restaurants Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.32 on 04/06/21, with the lowest value was $2.57 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/21.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) full year performance was 294.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Good Times Restaurants Inc. shares are logging -28.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 309.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.10 and $6.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 519090 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) recorded performance in the market was 57.89%, having the revenues showcasing 10.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 57.55M, as it employees total of 209 workers.

Specialists analysis on Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Good Times Restaurants Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.25, with a change in the price was noted +0.44. In a similar fashion, Good Times Restaurants Inc. posted a movement of +10.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 76,075 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GTIM is recording 0.94 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.44.

Trends and Technical analysis: Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM)

Raw Stochastic average of Good Times Restaurants Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.61%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 57.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.94%, alongside a boost of 294.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.29% during last recorded quarter.