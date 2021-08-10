Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Quarterly Performance is -19.62%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG). It is currently valued at $1.68. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.85, after setting-off with the price of $1.29. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.25 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.25.Recently in News on August 9, 2021, Washington Prime Group Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results. Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. During the quarter, the Company commenced a voluntary Chapter 11 financial restructuring with a restructuring support agreement (the “RSA”) supported by over 70% of its holders of secured and unsecured corporate debt. Due to the pending Chapter 11 cases, the Company is not providing 2021 guidance and will not host an earnings conference call this quarter. You can read further details here

Washington Prime Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.5499 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $1.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 08/09/21.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) full year performance was -74.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Washington Prime Group Inc. shares are logging -89.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $16.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17430582 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) recorded performance in the market was -74.19%, having the revenues showcasing -19.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.43M, as it employees total of 773 workers.

The Analysts eye on Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Washington Prime Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.3942, with a change in the price was noted -1.06. In a similar fashion, Washington Prime Group Inc. posted a movement of -38.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,364,224 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WPG is recording 9.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 9.17.

Technical rundown of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)

Raw Stochastic average of Washington Prime Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.82%.

Considering, the past performance of Washington Prime Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -85.17%, alongside a downfall of -74.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.62% during last recorded quarter.