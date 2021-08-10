Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.29M

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) is priced at $12.67 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.68 and reached a high price of $12.87, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.08. The stock touched a low price of $12.05.Recently in News on August 3, 2021, EY US Announces Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz of Rush Street Interactive as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Midwest Award Winners. Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) is pleased to announce that Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) (“RSI”) were named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Midwest Award winners. The Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. You can read further details here

Rush Street Interactive Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.55 on 01/20/21, with the lowest value was $9.47 for the same time period, recorded on 07/23/21.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) full year performance was 24.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rush Street Interactive Inc. shares are logging -52.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.47 and $26.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3904932 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) recorded performance in the market was -41.48%, having the revenues showcasing 2.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.74B, as it employees total of 264 workers.

Analysts verdict on Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rush Street Interactive Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.04, with a change in the price was noted -7.39. In a similar fashion, Rush Street Interactive Inc. posted a movement of -36.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,476,814 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RSI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Rush Street Interactive Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.42%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Rush Street Interactive Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -42.09%, alongside a boost of 24.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.18% during last recorded quarter.