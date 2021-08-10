Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) was up 14.72%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX). It is currently valued at $2.26. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.30, after setting-off with the price of $1.95. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.88 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.97.Recently in News on July 23, 2021, Protagenic Therapeutics Updates Timeline for Commencement of Patient Enrollment for PT00114 Clinical Trial. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTIX) a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies to treat stress-related neurologic disorders, today announced that upon reviewing its investigational new drug (IND) application filed on June 29th, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has requested that Protagenic provide clinical sites with ready-to-inject clinical vials rather than providing site pharmacies with drug substance to be formulated locally. Implementing this FDA guidance will have the added benefit of Protagenic’s control of the formulation of the final drug product. Protagenic is immediately implementing this required change. As a result of this development, the company expects to refile its IND and commence patient enrollment in the 4th quarter of 2021. You can read further details here

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.0000 on 03/02/21, with the lowest value was $1.7000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) full year performance was -70.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -67.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $7.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2260134 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) recorded performance in the market was 115.24%, having the revenues showcasing -30.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.65M.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.1200, with a change in the price was noted +0.36. In a similar fashion, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +18.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,848,685 in trading volumes.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.42%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 115.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.00%, alongside a downfall of -70.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.89% during last recorded quarter.