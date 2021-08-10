Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.40M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID), which is $8.28 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.355 after opening rate of $8.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.01 before closing at $8.28.Recently in News on June 11, 2021, CSN Announces Settlement of Tender Offer for Any and All 2023 Notes. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (“CSN”) (NYSE: SID) announces that the cash tender offer by its Luxembourg finance subsidiary, CSN Resources S.A. (“CSN Resources”), for any and all of its outstanding 7.625% Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) (144A CUSIP / ISIN 12644VAB4 / US12644VAB45 and Reg S CUSIP / ISIN L21779AC4 / USL21779AC45), fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CSN, expired on June 8 at 5:00 p.m., New York City time (the “Expiration Time”). At the Expiration Time, valid tenders had been received with respect to US$421,058,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes, representing 45.52% of the Notes outstanding. You can read further details here

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.33 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $5.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) full year performance was 249.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares are logging -19.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 255.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.33 and $10.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7170827 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) recorded performance in the market was 39.16%, having the revenues showcasing -15.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.53B, as it employees total of 35053 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.45, with a change in the price was noted +1.57. In a similar fashion, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional posted a movement of +23.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,426,505 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SID is recording 1.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.42.

Technical breakdown of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.95%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.17%, alongside a boost of 249.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.85% during last recorded quarter.