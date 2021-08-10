Boiling and ready to burst as Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) last month performance was 35.98%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN). It is currently valued at $2.91. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.94, after setting-off with the price of $2.64. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.52 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.16.Recently in News on August 6, 2021, Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entering into New Energy Vehicle Business. Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced that the Company has decided to establish a new energy vehicle (EV) business unit, which will quickly build up EV R&D, production and marketing teams. The corporate strategic move has been made in the context of the Chinese government’s steady support for accelerated development of EVs and the rapid growth of EV market in China. With Chinese consumers’ ever increasing recognition of EV, new energy vehicles are expected to become the mainstream consumer model in the auto industry. You can read further details here

Kaixin Auto Holdings had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.49 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.65 for the same time period, recorded on 08/05/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) full year performance was 188.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kaixin Auto Holdings shares are logging -78.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 627.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $13.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 29517628 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) recorded performance in the market was -21.98%, having the revenues showcasing 37.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 220.64M, as it employees total of 34 workers.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kaixin Auto Holdings a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.42, with a change in the price was noted -0.48. In a similar fashion, Kaixin Auto Holdings posted a movement of -14.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,992,318 in trading volumes.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Kaixin Auto Holdings in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.43%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Kaixin Auto Holdings, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.98%, alongside a boost of 188.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 60.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by 35.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.91% during last recorded quarter.