Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 222.03K

Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) is priced at $5.46 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.9947 and reached a high price of $6.76, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.78. The stock touched a low price of $4.9724.Recently in News on August 6, 2021, Worksport Announces Closing of Upsized $18.0 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to Nasdaq. Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP, WKSPW) (“Worksport” or the “Company”), a company that designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada, including Tonneau covers that provide security and protection for cargo to personal pickup truck owners, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,272,727 units at a price to the public of $5.50 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consisted of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $6.05. The common stock and warrants were immediately separable and were issued separately. The common stock and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 4, 2021, under the symbols “WKSP” and “WKSPW,” respectively. Worksport received gross proceeds of approximately $18.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. All share numbers and pricing information in this press release reflect the Company’s previously announced 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock, which became effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on August 4, 2021. You can read further details here

Worksport Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.40 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $2.42 for the same time period, recorded on 02/04/21.

Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) full year performance was 256.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Worksport Ltd.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4361643 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) recorded performance in the market was 84.46%, having the revenues showcasing -14.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.40M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Analysts verdict on Worksport Ltd. (WKSP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Worksport Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.08, with a change in the price was noted -4.34. In a similar fashion, Worksport Ltd. posted a movement of -44.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 175,895 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WKSP is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Worksport Ltd. (WKSP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Worksport Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.20%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Worksport Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 84.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 110.32%, alongside a boost of 256.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -31.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by -44.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.42% during last recorded quarter.