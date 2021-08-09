Gear up for the change! Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock (LCID) has hit the volume of 2859819

At the end of the latest market close, Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock (LCID) was valued at $23.38. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $22.935 while reaching the peak value of $23.91 and lowest value recorded on the day was $22.80. The stock current value is $23.30.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock shares are logging -64.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 142.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.60 and $64.86.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2859819 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock (LCID) recorded performance in the market was 133.57%, having the revenues showcasing 21.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.82B.

Market experts do have their say about Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock (LCID)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.83, with a change in the price was noted -6.23. In a similar fashion, Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock posted a movement of -21.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,709,722 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LCID is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock (LCID)

Raw Stochastic average of Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 133.57%. The shares increased approximately by -1.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.27% during last recorded quarter.