Gear up for the change! Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has hit the volume of 11767033

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is priced at $5.95 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.48 and reached a high price of $6.11, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.13. The stock touched a low price of $5.25.Recently in News on August 5, 2021, Bitfarms Provides Bitcoin Production Update and Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company, currently powering approximately 1.5% of the Bitcoin network with greater than 99% green hydroelectricity, today announces a Bitcoin production update and the announcement date of its second quarter 2021 financial results. You can read further details here

Bitfarms Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) full year performance was 2041.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bitfarms Ltd. shares are logging -40.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2686.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $10.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11767033 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) recorded performance in the market was 213.16%, having the revenues showcasing -4.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.04B, as it employees total of 82 workers.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bitfarms Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BITF is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.26%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Bitfarms Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 213.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 99.00%, alongside a boost of 2041.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 42.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 53.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.96% during last recorded quarter.