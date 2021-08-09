Canaan Inc. (CAN) Profit Margins posted -22.20% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Canaan Inc. (CAN) was valued at $8.24. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.40 while reaching the peak value of $9.39 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.13. The stock current value is $9.00.Recently in News on August 3, 2021, Canaan Announces Customer Order of 4,000 Bitcoin Mining Machines. Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that it has received from HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (“HIVE”) a purchase order (the “Order”) for 4,000 bitcoin mining machines with an aggregate operating hash power of 272 Petahash per second (“PH/s”). According to the terms of the Order, the Company will deliver the mining machines in two tranches over the next 60 days, including 2,000 machines in August 2021 and 2,000 machines in September 2021. You can read further details here

Canaan Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $39.10 on 03/12/21, with the lowest value was $4.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) full year performance was 243.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Canaan Inc. shares are logging -76.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 400.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.80 and $39.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11185318 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Canaan Inc. (CAN) recorded performance in the market was 51.77%, having the revenues showcasing -22.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.41B, as it employees total of 248 workers.

Specialists analysis on Canaan Inc. (CAN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Canaan Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.40, with a change in the price was noted -19.95. In a similar fashion, Canaan Inc. posted a movement of -68.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,653,046 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CAN is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Raw Stochastic average of Canaan Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.87%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 51.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.50%, alongside a boost of 243.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.61% during last recorded quarter.