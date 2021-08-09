Boiling and ready to burst as Agrify Corporation (AGFY) last month performance was 56.09%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Agrify Corporation (AGFY). It is currently valued at $21.79. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $21.79, after setting-off with the price of $19.44. Company’s stock value dipped to $19.13 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $19.44.Recently in News on July 29, 2021, Agrify to Host Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software cultivation solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace, today announced it will host a conference call to review its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on August 12, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call will be hosted by Raymond Chang, Chief Executive Officer and Niv Krikov, Chief Financial Officer. All interested parties are invited to attend. The Company will report its financial results for the second quarter in advance of the call. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Agrify Corporation shares are logging -7.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 219.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.81 and $23.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1016966 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Agrify Corporation (AGFY) recorded performance in the market was 71.04%, having the revenues showcasing 172.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 394.40M, as it employees total of 74 workers.

Analysts verdict on Agrify Corporation (AGFY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Agrify Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.25, with a change in the price was noted +8.91. In a similar fashion, Agrify Corporation posted a movement of +69.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 534,368 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGFY is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Agrify Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.96%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Agrify Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 71.04%. The shares increased approximately by 14.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 56.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 172.72% during last recorded quarter.