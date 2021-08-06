Gear up for the change! OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) has hit the volume of 539274

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) is priced at $67.44 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $63.00 and reached a high price of $68.3897, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $57.47. The stock touched a low price of $60.83.Recently in News on August 4, 2021, OptimizeRx Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Revenue Up 55% as Leading Pharma Brands Aggressively Seek Improved ROI Through Technology Adoption. – Revenue Up 55% to $13.6 million, closing on 19 enterprise contracts- Enterprise deals pipeline grows from 46 to 63 – Brands adopting OptimizeRx solutions increases to 140 from 80 in the past 6 months- Successful implementation of evidence-based provider engagement programs, driven by real-world evidence (“RWE”), anchored by sales from 2 leading brands – Cash flow positive from operations of $1.9 million in the first half of fiscal 2021. You can read further details here

OptimizeRx Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $68.39 on 08/05/21, with the lowest value was $31.90 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) full year performance was 335.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OptimizeRx Corporation shares are logging 5.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 348.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.03 and $63.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 539274 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) recorded performance in the market was 116.43%, having the revenues showcasing 40.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.18B, as it employees total of 71 workers.

The Analysts eye on OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the OptimizeRx Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 51.81, with a change in the price was noted +21.79. In a similar fashion, OptimizeRx Corporation posted a movement of +47.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 181,458 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPRX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)

Raw Stochastic average of OptimizeRx Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.42%.

Considering, the past performance of OptimizeRx Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 116.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.75%, alongside a boost of 335.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by 17.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.65% during last recorded quarter.