Analysts Mean recommendation for International Game Technology PLC (IGT) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of International Game Technology PLC (IGT), which is $18.77 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $19.27 after opening rate of $18.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $18.10 before closing at $18.10.Recently in News on August 3, 2021, International Game Technology PLC Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results. – Revenue up 74% to over $1.0 billion, fueled by strong increases in all businesses, including 35% Global Lottery same-store sales growth. You can read further details here

International Game Technology PLC had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.43 on 06/08/21, with the lowest value was $15.11 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) full year performance was 91.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, International Game Technology PLC shares are logging -28.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 144.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.68 and $26.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2553792 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the International Game Technology PLC (IGT) recorded performance in the market was 10.80%, having the revenues showcasing 7.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.95B, as it employees total of 11000 workers.

Analysts verdict on International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.50, with a change in the price was noted -0.94. In a similar fashion, International Game Technology PLC posted a movement of -4.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,042,386 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IGT is recording 9.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 8.92.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of International Game Technology PLC in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.63%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of International Game Technology PLC, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.47%, alongside a boost of 91.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.44% during last recorded quarter.