Why is Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) up 120.04% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) was valued at $53.14. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $53.76 while reaching the peak value of $54.88 and lowest value recorded on the day was $53.05. The stock current value is $62.12.Recently in News on August 4, 2021, Kulicke & Soffa to Host Virtual Analyst & Investor Day – September 23, 2021. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) (“Kulicke & Soffa”, “K&S” or the “Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, today announced it will be hosting a virtual Investor & Analyst Day at 8:30am EST on September 23, 2021 to highlight the Company’s growing near and long-term business prospects. You can read further details here

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.68 on 08/05/21, with the lowest value was $31.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) full year performance was 120.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares are logging -2.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 184.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.86 and $63.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1399405 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) recorded performance in the market was 67.05%, having the revenues showcasing -1.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.31B, as it employees total of 2544 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 53.22, with a change in the price was noted +12.55. In a similar fashion, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. posted a movement of +25.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 914,641 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KLIC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

Raw Stochastic average of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.00%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.54%, alongside a boost of 120.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.45% during last recorded quarter.