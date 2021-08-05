New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.74M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), which is $9.52 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.6972 after opening rate of $9.63 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.51 before closing at $9.72.Recently in News on July 29, 2021, New Residential Investment Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ; “New Residential” or the “Company”) today reported the following information for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021:. You can read further details here

New Residential Investment Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.48 on 03/31/21, with the lowest value was $8.98 for the same time period, recorded on 07/19/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) full year performance was 22.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, New Residential Investment Corp. shares are logging -17.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.11 and $11.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4239907 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) recorded performance in the market was -4.23%, having the revenues showcasing -9.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.49B, as it employees total of 5667 workers.

Analysts verdict on New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the New Residential Investment Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.48, with a change in the price was noted -1.41. In a similar fashion, New Residential Investment Corp. posted a movement of -12.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,173,273 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NRZ is recording 5.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.62.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of New Residential Investment Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.70%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of New Residential Investment Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.86%, alongside a boost of 22.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.68% during last recorded quarter.