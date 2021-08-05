Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) market price of $0.78 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) was valued at $0.71. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.74 while reaching the peak value of $0.87 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.70. The stock current value is $0.78.Recently in News on July 26, 2021, Four Seasons Education Provides Update on New Regulations. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (“Four Seasons Education” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FEDU), a leading Shanghai-based educational company dedicated to providing comprehensive after-school education services with a focus on high-quality math education, announced that, on July 24, 2021, China’s official state media, including Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television, announced the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education (the “Opinion”), issued by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council. The Opinion contains high-level policy directives about requirements and restrictions related to after-school tutoring services, including (i) institutions providing after-school tutoring services on academic subjects to students at China’s compulsory education stage, or Academic AST Institutions, need to be registered as non-profit, no approval will be granted to new Academic AST Institutions, and an approval mechanism will be adopted for online Academic AST Institutions; (ii) foreign ownership in Academic AST Institutions is prohibited, including through contractual arrangements, and Academic AST Institutions in violation need to rectify the situation; (iii) listed companies are prohibited from raising capital to invest in businesses that teach academic subjects in compulsory education; (iv) Academic AST Institutions are prohibited from providing tutoring services on academic subjects in compulsory education during public holidays, weekends and school breaks; and (v) Academic AST Institutions must follow the fee standards to be established by relevant authorities. The Opinion also provides that institutions providing after-school tutoring services on academic subjects in high schools (which do not fall within China’s compulsory education system) shall take into consideration the Opinion when conducting activities. You can read further details here

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6400 on 03/26/21, with the lowest value was $0.6400 for the same time period, recorded on 07/30/21.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) full year performance was -34.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. shares are logging -70.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $2.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 870737 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) recorded performance in the market was -27.78%, having the revenues showcasing -25.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.80M, as it employees total of 716 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0270, with a change in the price was noted -0.79. In a similar fashion, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. posted a movement of -50.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,448,021 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FEDU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.19%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -44.68%, alongside a downfall of -34.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.71% during last recorded quarter.