Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Quarterly Performance is -10.00%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) was valued at $1.08. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.07 while reaching the peak value of $1.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.05. The stock current value is $1.12.Recently in News on August 4, 2021, Denison Reports Decision to Increase Anticipated ISR Mining Head Grade at Phoenix by 50%. Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to report positive interim results from the ongoing metallurgical test program for the planned In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”) mining operation at the Phoenix uranium deposit (“Phoenix”), located on the Company’s 90% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project (“Wheeler River” or the “Project”). Test work completed to date, has consistently supported an ISR mining uranium head-grade for Phoenix in excess of the 10 grams / Litre (“g/L”) assumed in the Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) completed for Wheeler River in 2018. Accordingly, the Company has decided to adapt its plans for the remaining metallurgical test work, including the bench-scale tests of the unit operations of the proposed process plant, to reflect a 50% increase in the head-grade of uranium bearing solution (“UBS”) to be recovered from the well-field. View PDF version. You can read further details here

Denison Mines Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8050 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $0.6220 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) full year performance was 117.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Denison Mines Corp. shares are logging -38.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 270.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $1.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1733496 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) recorded performance in the market was 66.92%, having the revenues showcasing -10.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 908.18M, as it employees total of 66 workers.

Analysts verdict on Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1592, with a change in the price was noted -0.19. In a similar fashion, Denison Mines Corp. posted a movement of -14.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,263,602 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Denison Mines Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Denison Mines Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 66.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 46.94%, alongside a boost of 117.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.00% during last recorded quarter.