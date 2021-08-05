Coty Inc. (COTY) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 6.09M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Coty Inc. (COTY), which is $8.07 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.44 after opening rate of $8.40 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.00 before closing at $8.53.Recently in News on July 22, 2021, Coty Appoints Constantin Sklavenitis as New Chief Prestige Brands Officer. Sklavenitis brings over two decades of international management experience in beauty, luxury and retail. You can read further details here

Coty Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.49 on 04/30/21, with the lowest value was $6.20 for the same time period, recorded on 01/22/21.

Coty Inc. (COTY) full year performance was 110.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Coty Inc. shares are logging -23.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 204.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.65 and $10.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6931809 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Coty Inc. (COTY) recorded performance in the market was 14.96%, having the revenues showcasing -17.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.27B, as it employees total of 18260 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Coty Inc. (COTY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Coty Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.96, with a change in the price was noted -0.90. In a similar fashion, Coty Inc. posted a movement of -10.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,566,109 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COTY is recording 2.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.10.

Technical breakdown of Coty Inc. (COTY)

Raw Stochastic average of Coty Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.59%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Coty Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.38%, alongside a boost of 110.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.90% during last recorded quarter.