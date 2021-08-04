Recent Change of 7.09% in the Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is priced at $4.68 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.22 and reached a high price of $4.52, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.37. The stock touched a low price of $4.06.Recently in News on July 14, 2021, Bitfarms to Present at Sequire Blockchain Event on July 15th. Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company, currently powering an estimated 1.5% of the Bitcoin network with greater than 99% green hydroelectricity, today announces that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Blockchain Conference on Thursday, July 15, at 4:00 PM ET. Ben Gagnon, Chief Mining Officer, will be delivering the corporate presentation. You can read further details here

Bitfarms Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) full year performance was 1225.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bitfarms Ltd. shares are logging -53.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2091.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $10.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1791517 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) recorded performance in the market was 130.00%, having the revenues showcasing -13.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 633.72M.

Analysts verdict on Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bitfarms Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.65%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bitfarms Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 130.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.96%, alongside a boost of 1225.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 16.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.69% during last recorded quarter.