Here is why Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.60%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI), which is $19.87 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $20.84 after opening rate of $19.205 while the lowest price it went was recorded $19.151 before closing at $15.50.Recently in News on August 2, 2021, Hollysys Board of Directors Evaluating Offers From Consortiums. HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) (“HollySys” or the “Company”), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) is in the process of evaluating a non-binding offer from Superior Emerald (Cayman) Limited, a company controlled by Ascendent Capital Partners, and Mr. Changli Wang, the founder of the Company who retired from the Company in 2013 with honor (collectively, the “Emerald Consortium”), received on July 20, 2021 to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company for US$23.00 per share in cash (the “Emerald Offer”). This follows an offer from CPE Funds Management Limited, Mr. Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited (collectively, the “CPE Consortium”) to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company for $17.10 per share in cash (the “CPE Offer”), which was publicly disclosed by the CPE Consortium and to which the Company responded earlier. You can read further details here

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.84 on 08/03/21, with the lowest value was $12.35 for the same time period, recorded on 03/31/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) full year performance was 61.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. shares are logging 21.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.83 and $16.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2551998 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) recorded performance in the market was 35.26%, having the revenues showcasing 50.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.21B, as it employees total of 3598 workers.

Analysts verdict on Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.89, with a change in the price was noted +5.35. In a similar fashion, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. posted a movement of +36.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 350,271 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HOLI is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.09%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.99%, alongside a boost of 61.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 34.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by 32.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 50.30% during last recorded quarter.