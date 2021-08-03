Why is Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) up 682.52% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT), which is $8.06 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.23 after opening rate of $6.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.90 before closing at $6.88.Recently in News on July 13, 2021, Takung Art Co., Ltd Announces Closing of $5.0 Million Private Placement. Takung Art Co., Ltd (NYSE American: TKAT) (“Takung” “TKAT” or the “Company”), an operator of three online fine art and collectibles platforms, today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of 571,429 shares of Common Stock at a purchase price of $8.75 per share. Gross proceeds were approximately $5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes and working capital. You can read further details here

Takung Art Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $74.11 on 03/23/21, with the lowest value was $1.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) full year performance was 682.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares are logging -89.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 943.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.77 and $74.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13052601 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) recorded performance in the market was 444.59%, having the revenues showcasing -72.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 88.82M, as it employees total of 117 workers.

Analysts verdict on Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Takung Art Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.58, with a change in the price was noted +5.33. In a similar fashion, Takung Art Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +195.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,462,749 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TKAT is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Takung Art Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.63%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Takung Art Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 444.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 303.00%, alongside a boost of 682.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -48.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -72.25% during last recorded quarter.