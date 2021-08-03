The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.82M in the recent 3 months

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) is priced at $2.19 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.0537 and reached a high price of $2.29, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.96. The stock touched a low price of $2.05.Recently in News on July 30, 2021, The Alkaline Water Company Appoints Tom Hutchison as Chief Marketing Officer. Grocery Retail and CPG Industry Veteran Will Drive Shaquille O’Neal Marketing Collaboration. You can read further details here

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.29 on 08/02/21, with the lowest value was $0.93 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) full year performance was 8.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares are logging 3.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 135.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.93 and $2.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9998874 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) recorded performance in the market was 116.83%, having the revenues showcasing 102.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 186.59M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Specialists analysis on The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.30, with a change in the price was noted +0.99. In a similar fashion, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. posted a movement of +82.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,577,465 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WTER is recording 0.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

Raw Stochastic average of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.79%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 116.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 84.03%, alongside a boost of 8.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 102.78% during last recorded quarter.