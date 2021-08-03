Here is why Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) recent weekly performance of 36.33% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) was valued at $49.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $51.90 while reaching the peak value of $62.51 and lowest value recorded on the day was $51.90. The stock current value is $62.10.Recently in News on August 2, 2021, CLEAR Secure, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021. CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU) today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021 at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET on Monday, August 16, 2021. At 8:00 a.m. ET, results will be discussed via live webcast and teleconference. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Secure Inc. shares are logging 15.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.26 and $53.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1658478 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) recorded performance in the market was 55.25%.

The Analysts eye on Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clear Secure Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.00%.

Considering, the past performance of Clear Secure Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.25%. The shares increased approximately by 36.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by 29.59% in the period of the last 30 days.