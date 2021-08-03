Here is why Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.94%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX), which is $11.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.08 after opening rate of $11.60 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.75 before closing at $8.99.Recently in News on August 2, 2021, Atlas Technical Consultants Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Results. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 16, 2021. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to review the Company’s second quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session. You can read further details here

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.51 on 05/03/21, with the lowest value was $7.05 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) full year performance was 43.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. shares are logging -8.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.95 and $12.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2943128 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) recorded performance in the market was 63.58%, having the revenues showcasing -3.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 427.11M, as it employees total of 3200 workers.

Analysts verdict on Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.25, with a change in the price was noted +2.02. In a similar fashion, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. posted a movement of +21.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 145,332 in trading volumes.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.50%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.10%, alongside a boost of 43.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by 16.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.36% during last recorded quarter.