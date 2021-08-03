Gear up for the change! OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) has hit the volume of 574770

Let’s start up with the current stock price of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC), which is $5.31 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.91 after opening rate of $6.85 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.93 before closing at $6.91.Recently in News on July 30, 2021, OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC-NASDAQ) Announces Successful Acquisition of Remaining TruPS. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc., the parent company of OptimumBank, announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of all of its remaining trust preferred securities (TruPS) pursuant to its previously announced exchange offer for the TruPS. You can read further details here

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.27 on 07/23/21, with the lowest value was $3.02 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) full year performance was 126.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OptimumBank Holdings Inc. shares are logging -26.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 130.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.30 and $7.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 574770 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) recorded performance in the market was 57.57%, having the revenues showcasing 40.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.99M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

Market experts do have their say about OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the OptimumBank Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.37, with a change in the price was noted +1.59. In a similar fashion, OptimumBank Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +42.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 111,654 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPHC is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Technical breakdown of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC)

Raw Stochastic average of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.34%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of OptimumBank Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 57.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.13%, alongside a boost of 126.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.85% during last recorded quarter.