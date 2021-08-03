Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 11.90M

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is priced at $3.18 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.21 and reached a high price of $3.24, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.09. The stock touched a low price of $2.85.Recently in News on July 25, 2021, Gaotu Techedu Inc. Provides Update on New Regulations. Gaotu Techedu Inc. (“Gaotu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOTU), a leading online large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China, announced that, on July 24, 2021, China’s official state media, including Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television, announced the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education (the “Opinion”), issued by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council. The Opinion contains high-level policy directives about requirements and restrictions related to online and offline after-school tutoring services, including, among others, (i) institutions providing after-school tutoring services on academic subjects in China’s compulsory education system, or Academic AST Institutions, need to be registered as non-profit; (ii) changing the current registration-based regime for operating online Academic AST Institutions to a government approval-based regime, (iii) foreign ownership in Academic AST Institutions is prohibited, including through contractual arrangements, and companies with existing foreign ownership need to rectify the situation; (iv) listed companies are prohibited from raising capital to invest in businesses that teach academic subjects in compulsory education; (v) Academic AST Institutions are prohibited from providing tutoring services on academic subjects in compulsory education during public holidays, weekends and school breaks; and (vi) Academic AST Institutions must follow the fee standards to be established by relevant authorities. The Opinion also provides that institutions providing after-school tutoring services on academic subjects in high schools (which do not fall within China’s compulsory education system) shall take into consideration the Opinion when conducting activities. You can read further details here

Gaotu Techedu Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $149.05 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $2.40 for the same time period, recorded on 07/26/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) full year performance was -96.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares are logging -97.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.40 and $149.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3652369 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) recorded performance in the market was -94.02%, having the revenues showcasing -89.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 822.00M, as it employees total of 22570 workers.

Analysts verdict on Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Gaotu Techedu Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.73, with a change in the price was noted -79.03. In a similar fashion, Gaotu Techedu Inc. posted a movement of -96.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,303,300 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GOTU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Gaotu Techedu Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.86%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Gaotu Techedu Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -96.80%, alongside a downfall of -96.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by -78.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -89.60% during last recorded quarter.