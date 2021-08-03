Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) is on the roll with an average volume of 582.88K in the recent 3 months

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) is priced at $5.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.46 and reached a high price of $6.22, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.26. The stock touched a low price of $3.74.Recently in News on August 1, 2021, Ever-Glory Announces $5 Million Stock Repurchase Program. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Ever-Glory”) (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to $5 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock on or before December 31, 2021. Under the stock repurchase program, the Company may purchase shares of its common stock from time to time through various means, including open market transactions and privately negotiated transactions. Open market repurchases will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and may be effected pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act. The manner, timing and amount of any stock repurchases will be determined by the Company’s management in its discretion based on its evaluation of various factors, including the trading price of the Company’s common stock, market and economic conditions, regulatory requirements and other corporate considerations. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. You can read further details here

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.22 on 08/02/21, with the lowest value was $1.90 for the same time period, recorded on 05/19/21.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) full year performance was 374.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. shares are logging -38.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 534.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $8.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 167465964 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) recorded performance in the market was 67.66%, having the revenues showcasing 118.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 75.29M, as it employees total of 4700 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ever-Glory International Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.58, with a change in the price was noted +2.00. In a similar fashion, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. posted a movement of +64.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,100,450 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EVK is recording 0.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK)

Raw Stochastic average of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.47%.

Considering, the past performance of Ever-Glory International Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.85%, alongside a boost of 374.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 113.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by 75.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 118.49% during last recorded quarter.