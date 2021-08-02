Why is Ucommune International Ltd (UK) down -87.95% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ucommune International Ltd (UK), which is $1.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.27 after opening rate of $1.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.15 before closing at $1.10.Recently in News on July 30, 2021, Ucommune Signs Cooperation Agreement for Asset-light Project at Beijing Asia Financial Center. Ucommune International Ltd. (NASDAQ: UK) (“Ucommune” or the “Company”), a leading agile office space manager and provider in China, today announced that it has signed a cooperation agreement with Beijing Investment Group Co., LTD (“Beijing Investment Group”), a wholly state-owned land developer affiliated to Beijing government, to develop an asset-light project (the “Project”) at the Beijing Asia Financial Center, an upscale and well-known office building in the Chaoyang District of Beijing. You can read further details here

Ucommune International Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.5227 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $0.9800 for the same time period, recorded on 07/28/21.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) full year performance was -87.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ucommune International Ltd shares are logging -89.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.98 and $12.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 832641 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ucommune International Ltd (UK) recorded performance in the market was -80.54%, having the revenues showcasing -44.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 93.90M, as it employees total of 560 workers.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ucommune International Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.3529, with a change in the price was noted -2.03. In a similar fashion, Ucommune International Ltd posted a movement of -62.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 177,643 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UK is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ucommune International Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.90%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ucommune International Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -80.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.28%, alongside a downfall of -87.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -29.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by -44.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.59% during last recorded quarter.