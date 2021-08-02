Time to Buy Beat-Down Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) is priced at $21.05 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $19.45 and reached a high price of $22.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $19.06. The stock touched a low price of $19.45.Recently in News on July 30, 2021, Grid Dynamics Named Implementation Partner for Google Cloud Retail Search to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Leading Retail Brands. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, announced today that it is an implementation partner for Google Cloud Retail Search to accelerate digital transformation in the retail space. You can read further details here

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.25 on 07/30/21, with the lowest value was $11.97 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) full year performance was 212.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. shares are logging -0.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 226.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.45 and $21.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 786527 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) recorded performance in the market was 67.06%, having the revenues showcasing 46.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.11B, as it employees total of 894 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.50, with a change in the price was noted +6.19. In a similar fashion, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +41.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 291,439 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GDYN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN)

Raw Stochastic average of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.69%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 61.92%, alongside a boost of 212.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.08% during last recorded quarter.