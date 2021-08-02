Orbsat Corp. (OSAT) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 3.37

Orbsat Corp. (OSAT) is priced at $7.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.74 and reached a high price of $8.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.74. The stock touched a low price of $6.60.Recently in News on July 13, 2021, Orbsat Expands Global E-Commerce Presence to 190 Countries with Launch on Alibaba.com, the World’s Largest Business-to-Business E-Commerce Platform. The Company’s Global Telesat Communications Unit Approved as an Alibaba Gold Supplier as it Expands Global Sales Activities. You can read further details here

Orbsat Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Orbsat Corp. (OSAT) full year performance was -93.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Orbsat Corp. shares are logging -71.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 98.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.90 and $27.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3485617 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Orbsat Corp. (OSAT) recorded performance in the market was -40.46%, having the revenues showcasing -60.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.92M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Orbsat Corp. (OSAT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Orbsat Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OSAT is recording 1.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.00.

Orbsat Corp. (OSAT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.33%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Orbsat Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.09%, alongside a downfall of -93.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 30.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 46.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -60.10% during last recorded quarter.