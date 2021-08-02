Gear up for the change! Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) has hit the volume of 2224483

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) is priced at $22.11 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $20.19 and reached a high price of $22.40, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $19.51. The stock touched a low price of $20.13.Recently in News on July 29, 2021, Mitek Reports Record Revenue Up 25% Year Over Year and Rapid Adoption of Its Check Fraud Consortium. Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended June 30, 2021. Total third quarter revenue increased 25% year over year, fueled by increased demand for both identity verification solutions and mobile deposit as commerce continues its shift to digital channels. You can read further details here

Mitek Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.40 on 07/30/21, with the lowest value was $13.52 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) full year performance was 104.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mitek Systems Inc. shares are logging 8.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 126.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.75 and $20.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2224483 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) recorded performance in the market was 24.35%, having the revenues showcasing 36.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 839.96M, as it employees total of 360 workers.

The Analysts eye on Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mitek Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.01, with a change in the price was noted +6.88. In a similar fashion, Mitek Systems Inc. posted a movement of +45.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 509,605 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MITK is recording 0.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

Technical rundown of Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK)

Raw Stochastic average of Mitek Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.99%.

Considering, the past performance of Mitek Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.90%, alongside a boost of 104.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.40% during last recorded quarter.