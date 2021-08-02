Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 506.99K

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) is priced at $88.37 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $98.37 and reached a high price of $99.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $99.08. The stock touched a low price of $85.00.Recently in News on July 21, 2021, Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Schedules 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (“ApolloMed,” and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET that same day. You can read further details here

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $114.55 on 07/26/21, with the lowest value was $18.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) full year performance was 410.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. shares are logging -22.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 445.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.21 and $114.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 622218 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) recorded performance in the market was 383.69%, having the revenues showcasing 197.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.45B, as it employees total of 630 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 45.91, with a change in the price was noted +63.52. In a similar fashion, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +255.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 348,699 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMEH is recording 0.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.65.

Technical breakdown of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH)

Raw Stochastic average of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.93%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 383.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 301.68%, alongside a boost of 410.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -21.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 197.64% during last recorded quarter.