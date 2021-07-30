XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.14

Let’s start up with the current stock price of XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO), which is $141.03 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $144.20 after opening rate of $137.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $136.39 before closing at $137.78.Recently in News on July 28, 2021, XPO Logistics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2021. Revenue increased to $5.04 billion for the second quarter, compared with $3.50 billion for the same period in 2020. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $156 million for the second quarter, compared with a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $132 million for the same period in 2020. Operating income was $246 million for the second quarter, compared with an operating loss of $141 million for the same period in 2020. Diluted earnings per share was $1.38 for the second quarter, compared with a diluted loss per share of $1.45 for the same period in 2020. You can read further details here

XPO Logistics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $153.45 on 06/16/21, with the lowest value was $108.78 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) full year performance was 67.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, XPO Logistics Inc. shares are logging -8.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $72.21 and $153.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1710305 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) recorded performance in the market was 18.31%, having the revenues showcasing 0.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.39B, as it employees total of 102000 workers.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the XPO Logistics Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 137.93, with a change in the price was noted +26.99. In a similar fashion, XPO Logistics Inc. posted a movement of +23.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,134,816 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XPO is recording 1.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.86.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of XPO Logistics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.73%.

If we look into the earlier routines of XPO Logistics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.99%, alongside a boost of 67.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.84% during last recorded quarter.