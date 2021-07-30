Vedanta Limited (VEDL) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.78

At the end of the latest market close, Vedanta Limited (VEDL) was valued at $14.58. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.37 while reaching the peak value of $15.86 and lowest value recorded on the day was $15.335. The stock current value is $15.77.Recently in News on July 26, 2021, Vedanta Limited: Consolidated Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2021. – Record consolidated quarterly Revenue of ₹ 28,105 crore, up 79% Y-o-Y. You can read further details here

Vedanta Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.32 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $8.65 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Vedanta Limited (VEDL) full year performance was 169.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vedanta Limited shares are logging -3.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 220.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.92 and $16.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1512798 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vedanta Limited (VEDL) recorded performance in the market was 79.61%, having the revenues showcasing 12.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.31B, as it employees total of 17041 workers.

Specialists analysis on Vedanta Limited (VEDL)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Vedanta Limited a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.83, with a change in the price was noted +3.28. In a similar fashion, Vedanta Limited posted a movement of +26.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 969,362 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VEDL is recording 0.97 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.65.

Trends and Technical analysis: Vedanta Limited (VEDL)

Raw Stochastic average of Vedanta Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.56%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 79.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 72.73%, alongside a boost of 169.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.16% during last recorded quarter.